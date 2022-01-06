Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have very mild symptoms'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The CM shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "This evening I got myself tested for Covid and was found positive. My symptoms are very light and there is no other problem. All those who came into contact with me today, I request them to isolate themselves and undergo Covid-Test."

He also said that he had mild symptoms. This is the second time the Congress leader has tested positive for the virus.

The CM's statement comes a day after his son and Congress leader Vaibhav Gehlot tested positive for Covid-19.

"I got myself tested for Covid19 and my report is positive. I am asymptomatic and as per doctor's advice, taking rest at home adopting all Covid protocols. My appeal to the public at large not to be worried and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour," Gehlot who is also Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) president said in a tweet on Wednesday.

In 2021, the CM had isolated himself after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This happened hours after his wife Sunita Gehlot had tested positive for coronavirus but was asymptomatic.

He asked everyone who has come in contact with him to get tested immediately.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 06:54 PM IST