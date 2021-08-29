Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot returns home after getting discharged from hospital, cabinet rejig may get delayed

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot who was admitted to hospital 2 days ago has been discharged on Sunday morning and as the doctors have advised Gehlot to take full rest for the next few days, the much-awaited cabinet rejig seems to delay for some more time. There were speculations that it may take place in the first week of September but now the chances are remote.

Gehlot was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he complained of chest pain and underwent angioplasty and stenting. He thanked the hospital staff for looking after him and tweeted that I have reached my residence safely and wants to thank the hospital staff for their support and care.

Notably, as per reports, Gehlot was planning to go to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi this weekend and this had rose the speculations for cabinet reshuffle during the first week of September before the assembly session that is scheduled from September 9th.

The dissidents and aspirants were also silent as they had assurance from party high command that their issues will be resolved soon. Party in-charge Ajai Makan had stated in Delhi recently that he can’t give the date but work is in progress and we are in touch with all leaders.

Makan’s statement and end of panchayat raj polling on September 1st. were making all conditions favourable for a cabinet reshuffle in the first week of September. but Gehlot’s sudden health problem has stopped all buzz for some time.

‘We want our issues to be resolved soon but this is not the right time to raise such things. We pray and hope that CM will soon get back to work and party high command will take action as was assured recently after the one to one meetings with party MLAs,’ said one of the MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp.

Sources in the party say that though the dissident faction is looking silent and will not raise the issue looking at the health of the CM for some time one cannot say how long will they remain silent. The forthcoming assembly session will be crucial in this regard.

At the same time tours of Sachin Pilot are also being considered as a tool to put pressure on party high command, though he is not raising the party issues in public and attacking BJP only but getting good public support and opposition BJP is making it a political issue.

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathor said that tours of Sachin Pilot are his show of strength and shows the in-fight in the Congress that started with the formation of this government and will continue till the end. He claimed that Pilot is planning for a big show on his birthday September 7th.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 08:29 PM IST