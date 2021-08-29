Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot discharged from hospital after surgery; thanks staff for taking care of him

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was discharged from the Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS) hospital at Jaipur on Sunday morning. He was admitted two days ago after he complained of chest pain and underwent angioplasty and stenting.

After he was discharged from the hospital, the CM's granddaughter applied 'tilak' on his forehead before leaving for the residence.

"The SMS hospital staff deserves praise for the effort made to serve all the patients well," he tweeted in Hindi.



"I have reached my official residence safely. I would like to thank all the staff including all the doctors, nursing staff, ward boys, sweepers of SMS Hospital who took good care of me," he further wrote.

A day after undergoing angioplasty, Gehlot on Saturday said he was unable to go among the people during the past several days as he was suffering from post-Covid health issues.

The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for the viral infection in April and after recovery in May, he faced post-Covid issues.

Gehlot issued a statement, saying he was working day and night after recovering from the disease and did not get proper rest.

"I could not take proper rest as advised by doctors. Due to this, I am having post-Covid problems for so long. This is the reason why in the last several days, I was unable to go among the people of the state," he said in the statement.

Gehlot had been targeted by the Opposition for some time for apparently not leaving his residence to meet people.

The chief minister further said that he did not have cardiac issues before, and as per doctors, it is a post-Covid effect.

He also thanked everybody for wishing him good health.

Doctors say Covid has varied effects on people. It affects organs like the heart, brain, kidney, liver etc. Even after recovering from it, problems like headache, exhaustion and breathlessness persist, and so both Covid and post-Covid should be taken seriously, the chief minister added in the statement.

He underwent angioplasty, a procedure to open clogged arteries, at a government hospital in Lucknow on Friday.

Gehlot said he would be under supervision of doctors at the Sawai Mansingh Hospital (SMS) for the time being.

He asked people to follow COVID-19 protocols, including mask, social distancing and hand washing, seriously, and get themselves vaccinated on time.

The chief minister also urged people to consult a doctor if they have any symptoms after recovering from Covid as even the slightest negligence can be serious.

(With inputs from agencies)

