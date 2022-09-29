Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot apologises to Sonia Gandhi, opts out of prez polls; now it's between Tharoor and Digvijay

Rajasthan CM in his latest statement on taking part in Congress's president poll stated that he has opted out. Now the election would be between Digvijay singh and Shashi Tharoor. I've decided not to contest the elections, he told the media.
"I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi & requested him to fight in the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident (#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis), I've decided not to contest the elections."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)