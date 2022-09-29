e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot apologises to Sonia Gandhi, opts out of prez polls; now it's between Tharoor and Digvijay

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot apologises to Sonia Gandhi, opts out of prez polls; now it's between Tharoor and Digvijay

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 29, 2022, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Congress president poll: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot opts out from the race. | ANI

Rajasthan CM in his latest statement on taking part in Congress's president poll stated that he has opted out. Now the election would be between Digvijay singh and Shashi Tharoor. I've decided not to contest the elections, he told the media.

"I met Rahul Gandhi in Kochi & requested him to fight in the polls (for Congress President). When he didn't accept, I said I'll contest but now with that incident (#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis), I've decided not to contest the elections."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot apologises to Sonia Gandhi, opts out of prez polls; now it's between...

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot apologises to Sonia Gandhi, opts out of prez polls; now it's between...

Watch: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves in a hurry after being questioned on funding for schools

Watch: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves in a hurry after being questioned on funding for schools

Chhattisgarh: Family of four stabbed to death with axe in Durg city, probe on

Chhattisgarh: Family of four stabbed to death with axe in Durg city, probe on

India makes six airbags mandatory for cars from October next year, following Cyrus Mistry's death in...

India makes six airbags mandatory for cars from October next year, following Cyrus Mistry's death in...

Watch: CM Mamata Banerjee performs dandiya raas in Kolkata

Watch: CM Mamata Banerjee performs dandiya raas in Kolkata