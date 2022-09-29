Congress president poll: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot arrives at Sonia Gandhi's residence for meeting | ANI

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot, on Thursday arrived at party President Sonia Gandhi's residence. The meeting is in regard with president polls that will be held soon.

All eyes are set on Delhi to see if the storm, which erupted in the Congress in Rajasthan, settles down or continues further as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrives at Gandh's residence.

The questions being asked in the political circles are -- will Gehlot file nomination for the Congress presidential post or will he continue as Rajasthan CM or will the state get a new leader?

If sources in the Congress circles are to be believed, Sonia Gandhi can take a crucial decision on the Rajasthan dispute and the political role of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Wednesday, Gehlot was supposed to leave for Delhi but his plans continued postponing. Meanwhile, he had a meeting with a few MLAs/ministers at his residence and left for Delhi at night.

Gehlot's appointment could not be fixed with Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday, hence came the delay in Gehlot's visit, said reports.