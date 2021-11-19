Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: 3 top ministers tender resignation from Ashok Gehlot's cabinet in Rajasthan

Amidst the speculation regarding cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, three ministers have resigned from CM Ashok Gehlot's cabinet.

According to Ajay Maken, Congress in-charge of Rajasthan, Raghu Sharma, in-charge of Gujarat, Harish Chaudhary, in-charge of Punjab and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra have tendered resignation from their respective ministerial positions from the party high command.

With this, the discussions of reshuffling in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet have also gained momentum.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and MP Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan have been demanding cabinet expansion and reshuffle for a long time. Recently, Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot had separately met Congress President Sonia Gandhi. After this, on November 16, Gehlot had said that the cabinet will be reshuffled soon.

"The cabinet reshuffle will take place soon, Gehlot said while addressing the oath ceremony of the Secretariat Employees' Union. The clamour for the cabinet reshuffle has been increasing for the last several months with the demand to accommodate Pilot's supporters.

At present, there are 21 members in the cabinet including the Chief Minister. The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 10:02 PM IST