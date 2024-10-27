Rajasthan By-Elections 2024: Relatives Of Veteran Politicians In Fray For 5 Of 7 Seats

Representational Image

Its family welfare saga in the by-election of Rajasthan as instead of party workers, close relatives of senior leaders have been given tickets on five of total seven states where votes are to be cast on November 13th.

The by-election in Rajasthan is taking place on the seats of Deoli-Uniyara, Jhunjhunu, Dousa, Khinvsar, Chourasi, Ramgarh and Salumbar. Out of these seven seats except Deoli - Uniyara and Chourasi, all other seats are having candidates from political families.

BJP, who often questions the 'Parivarwad" of Congress has given tickets to the relatives on seats of Dousa and Salumbar while Congress has fielded sons of outgoing MLAs on Jhunjhunu and Ramgarh seats. The other party in the fray, Rashtriya Loktantratmak Party (RLP), though is contesting only on one seat of Khinvsar but party president Hanuman Beniwal has shown faith on his wife only.

When asked about giving tickets to the relatives BJP state president Madan Rathod said that ticket distribution in BJP has been done by the central leadership based on public opinion and survey reports, while state in charge of Congress Sukhjindar Singh Randhawa had said that if someone from any political family is active in politics, why he should not be given chance.

The “family” seats

Jhunjhunu

The Congress has fielded Amit Ola from this seat who is the son of sitting MP from Jhunjhunu, Brijendra Ola, in fact Brijendra was MLA from this seat but now became the MP and now his son is in the fray. Brijendra himself is the son of veteran Congress leader Shishram Ola, who won 8 Vidhansabha and 5 Lok Sabha elections, including by-election once from this very seat. Amit Ola is currently a member of Chirawa Panchayat Samiti. This is his first assembly election.

Khinvsar

This is one of the hot seats where RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal this time has fielded his wife Kanika Beniwal. Hanuman Beniwal won the seat in assembly election but now an MP from Nagour. In his previous tenure as MP, Hanuman Beniwal had fielded his brother Narayan Beniwal on the Khinvsar seat.

Dausa

The BJP has given ticket to Jagmohan Meena, the brother of Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirodilal Meena. Jagmohan is a former administrative officer and has been active in BJP since 2018. Kirodilal' s nephew Rajendra Meena is already an MLA.

Ramgarh

The Congress has fielded Aryan Zubair from this seat, who is the son of the recently passed away MLA from this seat, Zubair Khan. Both Zubair and his wife Safia Zubair have represented this seat for four times since 1990. Now their son has entered into the fray.

Salumbar

The BJP has given ticket to Shanta Devi Meena, the wife of the recently passed away MLA from this seat, Amritlal Meena who was representing the seat since 2013. Shanta Devi Meena has been Sarpanch thrice.