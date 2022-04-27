Rajasthan: BJP releases 'Arop Patra' against Gehlot govt, announces rally in Alwar from May 5

After the Karauli violence and demolition of temples in Alwar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now making appeasement politics an election issue in Rajasthan. The party released an 'Arop Patra' against the ruling Congress on Wednesday and announced a big rally in Alwar on May 5, 2022.

The Arop Patra which was released by BJP state president Satish Poonia and other prominent leaders targeted the Congress government on issues of love jihad, demolition of temples, mob lynching of Dalits, forced conversion of Hindus in the Mewat region, smuggling of cattle and incidents of gang-rape and law and order in the state, especially in Alwar.

"We have not seen a chaotic government like this in the history of Rajasthan. It is a government that fails on all issues. The majority community is facing trouble in the state," said Satish Poonia while releasing the Arop Patra.

It is to mention here Meo Muslims are in majority in Alwar's Mewat area region.

BJP alleged that incidents of demolition of temples and cow slaughter are rampant in the Mewat region by a community and the officials posted in this area do not take action due to the instigation of the government.

"The Hindus are in trouble in the Mewat region and are forced to migrate. The temples are being razed and the government is not taking any action on the miscreants as they belong to a particular religion," said Arun Chaturvedi, former state president of BJP and one of the leaders who drafted the Arop Patra.

The party has announced a campaign against the Gehlot government in the state starting May 5. Slamming Congress, deputy Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore said, "the party will not remain silent on these issues and decided to start a campaign against the government from Alwar as this is the district where such incidents are taking place continuously."

