Rajasthan: BJP MLA from Rajsamand Kiran Maheshwari passes away; PM Modi condoles death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences over the demise of Kiran Maheshwari, BJP leader and MLA from Rajasthan's Rajsamand.

In a condolence message on Twitter, the Prime Minister said Maheshwari made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised.

"Pained by the untimely demise of Kiran Maheshwari ji. Be it as MP, MLA or Cabinet Minister in the Rajasthan Government, she made numerous efforts to work towards the progress of the state and empower the poor as well as marginalised. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Modi said, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).