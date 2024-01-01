Rajasthan: BJP Govt Implements Gas Cylinder Scheme At Subsidised Rate Of ₹450 To Ujjwala & BPL Families

Representative Image

Jaipur: Fulfilling its poll promise, the BJP government in Rajasthan has implemented the subsidised gas cylinder scheme for Ujjwala and BPL families from today. Beneficiaries will have to go to Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camps to get the benefit of the scheme.

The previous Congress government of Rajasthan had implemented the Indira Gandhi subsidized gas cylinder scheme for Ujjwala and BPL families of Rajasthan in which these families were getting the gas cylinder for ₹500. The scheme got a good response and looking at the popularity of the scheme BJP in its manifesto promised to give these cylinders ₹50 cheaper than Congress and now have implemented this from January 1st.

Beneficiaries are advised to register themselves

As per the directions of the food and civil supplies department, the beneficiary has to register himself in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Camps organised by the central government.

The subsidy will be available only on 12 cylinders every year. if a consumer takes delivery of two cylinders in a month, he will get the subsidy on one cylinder only. This subsidy amount will be made available in the consumer's bank account.

The state government will have to bear an additional financial burden of ₹52 crore every month to implement the scheme.

Subsidised gas cylinder scheme

Oil and gas companies are providing 14.2 kg LPG cylinders for ₹906. A rebate or subsidy of ₹300 is given to Ujjwala connection holders by the Central Government and the rest of the amount will have to be paid by the state government.

There are 70 lakh Ujjwala and BPL connection holders in the state. Of these, about 66 lacks are from Ujjwala, while 4 lacks are BPL connection holders. At present, 30 lakh cylinders are being refilled every month by these connection holders in the state.