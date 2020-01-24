Rajasthan: BJP boycotts Governor Kalraj Mishra's address on the first day of Budget session

Opposition BJP on Friday boycotted the Governor’s address on the first day of the Budget session of Rajasthan assembly. Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria accused the government of flouting rules and not giving 21 days prior notice before an assembly session. Kataria said that while it was not their intent to walk out on the Governor’s address, they had been left with no option.
Kataria got up to speak just after Governor Kalraj Mishra began his address. He said the session has been called in a hurry just to extend the reservation to SC/ST for 10 years, which was to be ratified before January 25. Governor Kalraj Mishra continued to read out his address despite the commotion being caused by the opposition.
The proposal to extend SC/ST reservation by ten years was tabled before the assembly. Also a proposal to turn down CAA in the state will also be brought in the assembly on Saturday. Congress has issued whip to all its MLAs to be present in the house for the first two days of the session. The assembly is tentatively scheduled to function for two days (Friday and Saturday) and after that it will resume on February 9.
Chinks in BJP unity were clearly visible as its senior most MLA, former speaker Kailash Meghwal refused to join the BJP walkout. There was a heated argument between Meghwal, leader of opposition Kataria and State BJP chief Satish Poonia on the issue.
As per reliable sources, Meghwal is upset that the party did not stand by him when he had objected to the previous session being called at a six day notice and this time BJP was using the same reason to boycott the assembly during the Governor’s address.
More unruly scenes can be expected in the state assembly on Saturday when the proposal to reject CAA would be brought in.
