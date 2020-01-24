Rajasthan: BJP boycotts Governor Kalraj Mishra's address on the first day of Budget session

Kataria got up to speak just after Governor Kalraj Mishra began his address. He said the session has been called in a hurry just to extend the reservation to SC/ST for 10 years, which was to be ratified before January 25. Governor Kalraj Mishra continued to read out his address despite the commotion being caused by the opposition.

The proposal to extend SC/ST reservation by ten years was tabled before the assembly. Also a proposal to turn down CAA in the state will also be brought in the assembly on Saturday. Congress has issued whip to all its MLAs to be present in the house for the first two days of the session. The assembly is tentatively scheduled to function for two days (Friday and Saturday) and after that it will resume on February 9.