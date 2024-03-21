Rajasthan: Big Jolt To BJP As Prahald Gunjal Prominent Face Of Gujar Community Joins Congress

X/ @ashokgehlot51

The Aayaram Gayram story continues in Rajasthan as one more BJP leader Prahald Gunjal joined Congress in Jaipur on Wednesday and is likely to be given a ticket from Kota against Loksabha Speaker On Birla.

Gunjal is a two-time former MLA from Kota and is known to be close to former CM Vasundhara Raje. He joined Congress in the presence of party president Govind Singh Dotasara former CM Ashok Gehlot and the Pradesh Congress headquarters in Jaipur. Although senior leaders from Kota like former minister Shanti Dhariwal and MLA Hari Monahan Sharma skipped the event.

'To date, I have served the common man at the grassroots level, I have lived for the common people. Served the party but the party did not appreciate my forty years of penance, ' said Gunjal after joining Congress.

Gunjal Seeks BJP Ticket from Kota Or Tonk After Assembly Elections Failure

Gunjal who is a prominent face of the Gurjar community was given a ticket against Shanti Dhariwal in the assembly election but couldn't win the seat. Now he was seeking the ticket from the Kota or Tonk Loksabha constituency.

Gunjal is the second induction from the BJP after the sitting MP from Churu Rahul Kaswan who was denied a ticket from the BJP. Kaswan is now a Congress candidate from the same seat against BJP's Devendra Janjhadiya.

Gunjal Accuses BJP Of Prioritising Bootlicking Over Strong Leadership

Party president Govind Singh Dotasara said that leaders with a strong base are being sidelined in BJP. Gunjal is a strong leader. When he felt that the BJP did not need leaders with a mass base, it needed sycophants, he found it appropriate to join Congress.

Manvendra Singh's Ghar Vapsi Expected

In the meantime, Manvendra Singh, former MLA and MP and son of former defence minister Jaswant Singh may join the BJP once again. His Ghar Vapsi is almost certain as per party sources. Manvendra Singh was MP and MLA from BJP but joined Congress before the 2018 assembly election of Rajasthan. He was a Congress candidate from the Sivana seat in Barmer in the assembly election but lost the election. Now he is likely to be back in BJP and may be fielded from the Rajsamand seat.