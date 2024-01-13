Rajasthan Bestiality Horror: Man Rapes Cow In Alwar, Booked For Unnatural Sex

Representational Image

Alwar, January 13: In a case of bestiality, person has been arrested for allegedly raping a cow in Rajasthan's Alwar recently. The accused, identified as Rahul, has been booked for unnatural sex. Following Rahul's arrest, it came to light that he had gone jail in connection with two cases of sexual assault involving minor. He has sent to police remand by a local court.

One Ishwar Yadav lodged a complaint, alleging that Rahul raped a cow kept outside his house. Based on the complaint, the Alwar police registered a case and began investigation. After preliminary inquiry, Rahul was arrested. Rahul hails from Barodameo village. He was produced before a local court which sent him to police custody.

Rahul Accused In Two POCSO Cases

When Rahul was interrogated in connection with his alleged heinous act with the cow, the police found that he was arrested twice in two separate POCSO cases. Rahul had allegedly molested two minor girls. For this, he had been booked under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in two separate cases.

He had been sent to jail, but was later released. The cops are now making a strong case against him. Further investigation is underway.

What Is Bestiality?

The term bestiality refers to sexual activity between a human and an animal. It is widely considered a harmful and unethical practice. It is also illegal in most countries, including India. Here it may be noted that bestiality is not the same as zoophilia. Zoophilia refers to the sexual interest in animals, while bestiality refers to the act itself.