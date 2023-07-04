Rajasthan: Autorickshaw Driver Molests Foreigner On Street; Police Spring Into Action After DCW Chief Tweets Video (Watch)

Jaipur: Police have launched an investigation after a video of an autorickshaw driver molesting a female foreign tourist went viral on social media.

In the video posted on Twitter Monday by the chairman of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, the auto driver can be seen walking alongside the woman and touching her inappropriately at least twice. The woman can be seen expressing her discomfort with this man’s approach.

Watch the video here:

Although the incident's location is unknown, Sindhi Camp police station has been given the investigation by the city's municipal police control room.

Past incidents

There have been a number of situations in the past in Rajasthan where foreign visitors have claimed that state residents molested them. In April of this year, a 25-year-old guy was detained in Jodhpur for exposing his genitals to a Korean woman tourist. The female visitor had captured the entire episode on camera and put it online.

In addition to this, a 53-year-old train attendant is accused of sexually assaulting an Italian tourist on the Ranikhet Express in Jodhpur in April of this year. At the time of the occurrence, the woman was traveling alone to Jaisalmer.

After the woman tweeted about the entire episode to Ashwini Vaishnav, the minister of railways, the perpetrator was detained. The offender was quickly apprehended at the subsequent stop after the authorities sprang into action. The individual apparently received a warning before being released.

Rajasthan police's initiatives

To enhance visitor safety, Rajasthan police have recently introduced a number of initiatives, including a tourist helpline, educational campaigns, and specialised police teams.