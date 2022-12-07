On Camera: Police arrests youth molesting a woman in Jaipur, while in search of another miscreant

Woman molested by a man in Jaipur. | Twitter

Jaipur: A man was arrested for molesting a woman while she was walking on the road in Jaipur.The entire incident was caught by the CCTV.

In the video, it is seen that a woman is walking on the road and the accused riding a Scooty tries to hold her hand and misbehave with her.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Gupta, a resident of Shipra Path Mansarovar. He was caught molesting a woman in Muhana police station area. During police interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. At present, no one has reported against the youth. That's why a case has been registered for breach of peace. If the woman gives a complaint against this young man, then a case will be registered against him.

The police caught the miscreant on the basis of the Scooty's number visible in footage obtained with the CCTV footage, while the police was looking for another youth who molested in Mansarovar and Shipra Path police station area.

The other accused has still not been caught by the police

The other youth whom the DST team was searching in two police station areas has still not been caught by the police. The scope of the search has been extended. In fact, there were some complaints of molestation in Mansarovar and Shipra Path police stations.

Due to lack of complaints, the morale of the miscreants is increasing day by day. He is doing this act with many women every day.

They don't complain to the police even after molestation

Police had received information from the source that there is a young man in Mansarovar and Shiprapath. The one who runs away after molesting women. Many times also opposed women. But the accused escapes from the spot. No one reached the police station to file a complaint. Taking this task in their hands, the DST team started searching the miscreants in both the police station areas. `

Police has issued helpline numbers

The Jaipur Police has made a helpline number regarding such incidents. The number on which you have to give information about the crook only over the phone. You do not need to tell the police your name and address. On receiving your complaint, the police team will start working on the miscreant.

Molestation complaints can be made on 7300363636 or 8764868200. The name of the complainant will be kept secret.