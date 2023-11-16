Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: Rahul Gandhi Promises Nation-Wide Caste Census If Congress Wins

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi |

Jaipur: While starting the campaign of the Congress Party in the Rajasthan Assembly elections, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has said that the day the Congress government is formed in the country, the party will conduct the caste census.

Addressing public meetings in Taranagar of Churu, Nohar of Hanumangarh and Sadulshahr of Sriganganagar Rahul said 'If Congress government comes to power in Rajasthan, cast survey will be conducted here and ss soon as the Congress comes to power in center, we will start the caste census in the country. This is the guarantee of Congress party. This is a revolutionary historical decision. After caste census, we will hand over the rights of backward classes as per their population.

Attacking the central government for its capitalist approach, Rahul said that Modi's guarantee means Adani's government in the country and our guarantee means the government of the poor and laborers in the country.

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP over alleged corruption

The Congress leader said, 'we transfer money into the pockets of the poor. Modi puts it in Adani ji's pocket. Whatever money Modi has given to Adani, I will put that much money in the hands of the poor of India. I am not Narendra Modi, I do not make false promises. Once I say it, I will do it.'

Promising a better future for the poor the Congress leader said 'we want the son of a farmer, laborer and small shopkeeper to see the biggest dream. There will come a day when a laborer's son will go to America and start his business, go and work in an American company. Got a salary worth crores of rupees.'

He said that wherever BJP leaders go, they spread hatred. Will make one caste fight with another caste. Will make one religion fight with another religion. 'We open a shop of love in their market of hatred. Strengthen the country. Bringing everyone together,' said Rahul.