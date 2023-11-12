Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: ECI To Set Up Polling Booths For First Time In These Remote Villages

Representational image

To ensure easy and inclusive voting in Rajasthan Assembly Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will set up polling booths in some of the most inaccessible and remote areas of Rajasthan.

Chief Electoral Officer of the state Praveen Gupta said that special preparations have been made on the instructions of the Election Commission to ensure that no voter is deprived of his franchise due to not being able to reach the polling station. “The polling stations will be set up in the state ranging from inaccessible hilly areas to sparsely populated desert areas,” said Gupta.

Rajasthan is the largest state of the country in terms of area with the desert in the west to hills and dense forest in the south. These are the places that are difficult to reach or sparsely populated.

Voters of Shergaon, situated at an altitude of 4921 feet in Athe bu-Pindwara assembly constituency of Sirohi district, will be able to vote in their village for the first time this year after independence. With the help of forest guards, the polling party will have to walk for about 18 kilometres in the dense forest to reach this polling station. The polling station will be set up for just 117 voters. Earlier, the voters of Shergaon had to come to the polling station in another remote village Utraj to vote.

Booths in different remote villages

At the same time, a polling booth will be set up for just 35 voters in Barmer Ka Paar village, located close to the international border in Barmer district. Likewise, a polling station is being set up for 49 voters in Manjholi, another village in Barmer district for the first time and voters will not have to go five kilometres to vote.

Two more such polling booths will be set up for 50 voters each in Kantal Ka Paar village in Barmer and Mainau village in Jaisalmer. One more remote and inaccessible area is Dang in east Rajasthan and the election commission will set up a booth for 682 voters of Kali Teer village in the Baseri assembly constituency of Dholpur district. Earlier the voters here had to go to the polling station located 7.5 kilometers away.