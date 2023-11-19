Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023: 236 Candidates With Criminal Record, 651 Crorepatis In The Election Battle

CM Ashok Gehlot (L) With Rahul Gandhi (R) | Representational Image

The ongoing election battle in Rajasthan is witnessing a notable trend – the dominance of affluent candidates with substantial assets. Based on self-sworn affidavits of 1875 candidates, the data reveals that six individuals are in the fray with assets exceeding 100 crores.

Last election recorded 597 Crorepati candidates; however, this time, the number has surged to 651, indicating a notable increase.

Criminal Records on the Political Stage:

Simultaneously, the electoral landscape is marred by candidates with serious criminal records. Analyzing data from the affidavits, it unveils that out of 1875 candidates, 236 face severe charges such as rape, assault on women, murder, and attempt to murder. Furthermore, 326 candidates have declared criminal cases against them.

Comparing this election to the previous one, the number of candidates with serious criminal cases has risen from 195 (9%) to 236 (13%).

Party-wise Analysis:

Examining the scenario based on political affiliations, both major parties, BJP and Congress, have more than 80% Crorepati candidates. Among the key parties, BJP boasts 176 Crorepati candidates, while Congress follows closely with 167.

Breaking down the numbers, BJP has 61 candidates with criminal cases, Congress has 47, BSP has 12, AAP has 18, BTP has 2, RLP has 28, and CPI (M) has 13. Independent candidates, however, lead the pack with 97 having criminal records.

Profiles of the Wealthiest:

Delving into individual candidates, Rafiq Mandelia of Congress from Churu claims the top spot with assets exceeding Rs 166 crore. Meanwhile, BJP's Prem Singh Bajaur from Neem ka Thana possesses assets worth Rs 123 crore, and Congress candidate Udaylal Anjana from Nimbahera, with assets exceeding Rs 122 crore, is also the Cooperation Minister in the Gehlot government.

Demographic Overview:

Educational Background:

Illiterate: 11

Literate: 137

Postgraduate: 316

Doctorate: 42

Age Distribution:

Below 50: 1104

Above 50: 771

25-30: 161

81-90: 8