 Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Escapes Safely; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Escapes Safely; Visuals Surface

Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Escapes Safely; Visuals Surface

Local police and administration officials rushed to the spot immediately. The pilot escaped safely without any injuries in the incident.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Army Chopper Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Escapes Safely; Visuals Surface |

Rajasthan: A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday afternoon. The crash took place during an operational training sortie. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The aircraft was reportedly undergoing a training sortie when it suddenly crashed near the Jawahar Colony area in Jaisalmer. Local police and administration officials rushed to the spot immediately. The pilot escaped safely without any injuries in the incident.

Indian Air Force Issues Statement

The Indian Air Force shared a statement giving information on the crash. "One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," said the Air Force in a statement.

This is breaking news. More details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Western Railway To Run 9 Pairs Of Holi Special Trains To Various Destinations

Western Railway To Run 9 Pairs Of Holi Special Trains To Various Destinations

Chhattisgarh: 43 BJP Leaders Of Bastar Given X, Y, Y+ Security Cover

Chhattisgarh: 43 BJP Leaders Of Bastar Given X, Y, Y+ Security Cover

Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Escapes Safely; Visuals Surface

Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Escapes Safely; Visuals Surface

West Bengal: CBI Nabs 3 Suspects In Ongoing Probe Of Assault On ED Officers In Sandeshkhali

West Bengal: CBI Nabs 3 Suspects In Ongoing Probe Of Assault On ED Officers In Sandeshkhali

Gangster Kala Jatheri & 'Revolver Rani' Anuradha Get Married In Delhi; First Visuals Out

Gangster Kala Jatheri & 'Revolver Rani' Anuradha Get Married In Delhi; First Visuals Out