Rajasthan: IAF's Tejas Aircraft Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Escapes Safely; Visuals Surface

Rajasthan: Army Chopper Crashes In Jaisalmer, Pilot Escapes Safely; Visuals Surface |

Rajasthan: A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday afternoon. The crash took place during an operational training sortie. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The aircraft was reportedly undergoing a training sortie when it suddenly crashed near the Jawahar Colony area in Jaisalmer. Local police and administration officials rushed to the spot immediately. The pilot escaped safely without any injuries in the incident.

An army helicopter on the way to maneuvers #BharatShakti crashed in Jaisalmer. Pilots are safe. pic.twitter.com/9Fmr5le14K — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) March 12, 2024

#WATCH | Rajasthan | A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas of the Indian Air Force crashed near Jaisalmer today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/3JZf15Q8eZ — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2024

Indian Air Force Issues Statement

The Indian Air Force shared a statement giving information on the crash. "One Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Jaisalmer, today during an operational training sortie. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident," said the Air Force in a statement.

