Rajasthan: Another Senior Congress Leader Resigns From Party Over Denial Of Lok Sabha Ticket

Dr. Karan Singh Yadav with Rahul Gandhi |

Days after a mass defection from Congress to BJP in Rajasthan, yet another senior Congress leader, Dr. Karan Singh Yadav, resigned from the party. Expressing frustration over the denial of the ticket from the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, the former MP targeted close associates of Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh for what he perceived as damaging his political career.

"In light of personal reasons, I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the party. I extend my gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot, and Rajesh Pilot for allowing me to serve the people," said Karan Singh Yadav during a press conference in Alwar on Friday. He expressed sadness over leaving the party with which he had been associated for 25 years. "This election, the people wanted me to contest and win. However, the Congress, which initially fought against the ruling establishment to establish democracy, is now seemingly working under their influence, which is why I was denied the ticket," Yadav remarked, singling out Jitendra Singh, who hails from the royal family of Alwar.

Accusing Jitendra Singh of sabotaging the party, Yadav asserted that Singh's close ties with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were detrimental to the party's interests. When questioned about joining the BJP, Yadav stated that he would provide an update after 24 hours. "I will deliberate on this matter with my colleagues before arriving at a decision," he added.

Notably, Karan Singh Yadav is a former MLA and MP who emerged victorious in the Alwar Lok Sabha by-election in 2018. Despite being a contender this time, the party opted for Lalit Yadav, a sitting MLA from the Behror assembly seat in Alwar.

The recent wave of defections to the BJP from the Ashok Gehlot government, including two ministers and several other leaders, underscores the political landscape's shifting dynamics in Rajasthan.