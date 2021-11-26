Rajasthan: Amid rising cases, govt directs district collectors to constitute anti-COVID teams

Jaipur: Looking at the increasing number of Covid cases in Rajasthan, the government has directed the district collectors to constitute Joint enforcement teams and Anti Covid Teams that will run special drives to enforce the Covid appropriate behaviour to control the spared of the pandemic in the state.

The cases of Covid-19 are showing an increasing trend in the state and the worst affected are the schools where more than 20 students have been tested positive in just 10 days of reopening of schools with full strength. The state reported 29 new cases on Thursday and the tally of active cases has reached up to 155. There were no active cases in Jaipur on November 1st and now the number is 92 in the city.

A French national was also tested positive in Ajmer on Friday who came here as a tourist.

Looking at the situation the government has issued fresh guidelines on Friday and directed the schools to start online classes again and strictly follow the standard operating procedure issued by the government.

In addition to this, the district collectors have been directed to form Joint Enforcement teams that will comprise the officials of district administration, police and urban local bodies. These teams will enforce the Covid protocol among the people with special drives and Anti Covid Teams will also be formed to support these enforcement teams.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 05:33 PM IST