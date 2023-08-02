Rajasthan: Alert in Rajasthan amid Violence in Haryana's Nuh; Section 144 Imposed in Border Areas | representative pic

Jaipur: Due to the violence in Haryana's Nuh, an alert has been issued in Rajasthan as well. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed, along with an internet shutdown in Bharatpur and the areas adjacent to the Haryana border.

Some areas of Bharatpur and Alwar in Rajasthan are adjacent to Haryana, and on Tuesday, some vandalism was reported in Bhiwadi, Alwar. In light of the situation, the police in Rajasthan are also on high alert.

Section 144 imposed in the state

The internet shutdown has been increased in 4 areas of Bharatpur until 3rd August, covering the entire Mewat area, including Sikari, Pahadi, Kaman, Nagar, and Jurhara in the district. Section 144 has been imposed in the Kaman and Pahadi blocks of Bharatpur. As a result, there will be a ban on taking out any kind of procession or rally in these two areas.

In addition to this, security forces have been deployed on the Bharatpur-Haryana border. Every vehicle crossing the border is being checked. Apart from the proximity to Haryana, the killing of two youths, Nasir and Junaid, is also a prominent reason behind the alert mode of the police in Bharatpur.

The Rajasthan Police is searching for a cow vigilant named Monu Manesar from Haryana in connection with the killings of Nasir and Junaid. Monu Manesar had released a video claiming that he would join the Brijmandal Yatra in Nuh. He is one of the 21 people against whom the Rajasthan Police have lodged an FIR for abduction, assault, and killing of Nasir and Junaid. Both had gone missing on February 15th this year, and a day after, their charred bodies were found in the village of Loharu in Bhiwani district, Haryana.

A team from Gopalgarh police station is still in Haryana to apprehend the accused involved in the killing of Nasir and Junaid. Only three accused have been arrested in the murder case so far.

After the video of Monu Manesar regarding the Brijmandal Yatra, the police officials in Bharatpur issued an alert in the border areas of Mewat region adjacent to Haryana to prevent any kind of law and order situation in the district.

Alwar on high alert

Alwar is also on high alert, with Section 144 imposed for 10 days to maintain peace in 10 subdivision areas. ADM Uttam Singh Shekhawat stated that Section 144 will continue until midnight on August 10th in Haryana's border subdivisions, including Alwar, Tijara, Ramgarh, Govindgarh, Kathumar, Laxmangarh, Tapukada, Malakhera, Kishangarhbas, and Kotkasim.

On the other hand, on Tuesday, 5 shops were ransacked in Bhiwadi, Alwar. SP Vikas Sharma reported that around 20 youths vandalized about 5 shops on the Bhiwadi bypass. Nine people have been arrested in connection with this incident, and a case has also been registered against 19 people named in this case. Teams have been sent to search for the absconding accused.

