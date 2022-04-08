Rajasthan: Section 144 imposed in Ajmer, administration bans use of religious flags, loudspeakers

After the Karauli communal riots, the Ajmer district administration imposed section 144 and banned the use of flags with religious symbols on public properties and loudspeakers in religious and public places in the entire urban and rural area.

Section 144 has been imposed as a precautionary measure in view of the upcoming festival.

The Ajmer District Collector Ansh Deep in an order dated April 7, said, "During religious purposes to be held in Ajmer district the individual or group of person attempt to disturb the communal harmony by affecting the law and order situation in the Ajmer district by raising the flags with religious symbols on public property such as Government Buildings, Government Undertakings, Board Corporation building, public community building/ Rest houses, public parks, circle electric and telephone poles, etc. constructed at intersections/tirahas or property of another person without any valid sanction. This may lead to apprehensions of breach of public peace and adversely disrupting law and order and social harmony. In such a situation, preventive action is necessary immediately to maintain social harmony and public peace." It further says, "Therefore, in view of the above circumstances, I, Ansh Deep, District Magistrate, Ajmer, in the exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, impose prohibitory orders prohibiting the installation of flags with religious insignia on public property in the entire urban and rural area of Ajmer district without any competent sanction. I direct all citizens to comply with this order and not to ignore it. If a person violates the above prohibitory orders, he may be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code." He further said in his order the order will be effective in the entire urban and rural area of the Ajmer district from 10 am on April 7, 2022, for one month. During this, if any person or group violates this order, then necessary action will be taken against them.

The administration has also banned the use of loudspeakers in all public and religious places to curb noise pollution.

According to the order, no person or his group or representative shall use a DJ for any kind of religious or other function without permission.

"If anyone wants to use them, then permission will have to be taken from the concerned SDM in advance. This permission will not be available from 10 pm to 6 am. After getting permission, the level of noise pollution cannot exceed the level prescribed in the schedule of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000," the order reads.

Both the order has been effective since yesterday.

A stone-pelting incident took place in Rajasthan's Karauli city during a religious procession early this month.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 02:20 PM IST