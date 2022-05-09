Rajasthan: 90,000 complaints filed against multi-state co-operative societies for forging money of lakhs of people

Jaipur: The Multi-State Cooperative Societies have forged hard-earned money of lakhs of people in Rajasthan as the State Government has received 94,164 complaints regarding such societies. Rajasthan Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the Prime Minister to immediately ban the societies.

In a review meeting of the Cooperative department held recently, Gehlot appealed to the people of the State also to not get lured by multi-state credit cooperative societies.

"People should first carefully examine the goodwill of the societies before investing their hard-earned money, the Prime Minister should immediately ban the societies under his jurisdiction to protect the common man from the scams and irregularities of the Multi-State Credit Cooperative," said Gehlot.

He directed the officials to send a detailed report of the scams and complaints of multi-state credit cooperative societies to the Government of India.

The officials told in the meeting that societies are being inspected under the direction of the vigilance committee formed under the chairmanship of Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Rajasthan to prevent the recurrence of scams and irregularities by Multi-State Credit Cooperative Societies. There are 50 such societies in the State, of which 12 Societies are under liquidation, while the remaining 38 are being inspected under the direction of vigilance authority and till now reports of 27 societies have been sent to Central Registrar in New Delhi for necessary action.

