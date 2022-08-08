e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan: 3 dead, several injured in stampede at temple in Sikar

Two injured people were referred to a hospital in Jaipur. Police present at the spot.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 09:33 AM IST
Rajasthan: 3 dead, several injured in stampede at temple in Sikar |

Three women were killed in a stampede outside a temple in Rajasthan's Sikar district early on Monday, police said.

Long queues were seen outside the Khatu Shyam temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.

As soon as the temple opened at around 4.30 am, the devotees flocked for 'darshan'.

In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said.

He said CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident.

