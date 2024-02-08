Rajasthan: 24-Yr Old Woman Trapped In Borewell, NDRF & SDRF Teams At Site Near Sawai Madhopur; Visuals Surface |

Sawai Madhopur: A 24-yr old woman fell into an open borewell in Ramnagar Dhosi village of Gudla Gram Panchayat in Gangapur City on Wednesday. The administrative officials immediately sprung into action as soon has they received the information of the incident. Under the direction of Gangapur District Collector Dr. Gaurav Saini, continuous efforts are underway to save the woman who fell in the borewell. NDRF and SDRF teams are also present as rescue operation is underway.

District Collector Dr. Gaurav Saini said that 24-year-old Monica, wife of Suresh Bairavao of Ramnagar Dhosi Beravayo ki Dhani of Gudla Gram Panchayat, accidently fell into a nearby open borewell after her footwear got twisted. The depth of the borewell is said to be around 95 to 100 feet. He assured that rvery possible effort is being made by the district administration to rescue the woman from the borewell. At the same time, rescue and relief work is also going on by the District Rescue and Relief Team.

#WATCH | Gangapur City, Rajasthan: NDRF and SDRF teams present as rescue operation is underway for a woman who fell in a borewell. pic.twitter.com/rrG74Mg5nq — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 8, 2024

Monica missing since Tuesday night

Monica was reportedly missing from home since around 8 pm last night. When the Monica did not reach home till late night, the family members searched for the Monica. But no trace of the woman could be found. At around 11 am on Wednesday morning, the Monica's slippers were found lying near the borewell, due to which the family members feared that the woman might have fallen into the borewell.

This is second such incident of a person falling into a borewell in a span of 24 hours in our country. In Govana village in Gujarat's Jamnagar district, a two-year-old toddler fell into a 200-feet deep borewell on Tuesday evening, triggering a frantic 10-hour rescue operation by the fire brigade team. Miraculously, the child was successfully pulled out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.