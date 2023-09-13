Rajasthan: 16-Year-Old Girl Student Dies By Suicide In Kota; Tally Reaches 25 In 2023 So Far

16-Year-Old Girl Student Dies By Suicide In Kota | Twitter

Kota: Another case of student's suicide has come to light from Rajasthan's Kota. A 16-year-old girl student was found hanging in the room of her hostel. As per the reports, the girl, Richa Sinha is the native of Ranchi, Jharkhand. This is reportedly the 25th case of suicide in past eight months in the coaching hub. She was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) entrance exam but hanged herself inside her room in the hostel here. The student was residing at Blaze Hostel in the city.

The police received information about Sinha's death around 10.30 pm on Tuesday from the private hospital where she was taken, said Amar Chand, an assistant of sub-inspector at Vigyan Nagar police station. Sinha, who hailed from Ranchi in Jharkhand, was a Class 11 student and enrolled in a coaching institute in the city.

She came to Kota earlier this year, he said. Chand added that no suicide note was recovered from her room and the police are investigating the reason behind the suicide. The body has been sent to MBS Hospital for post-mortem.

According to the official data for the student's suicides in the city, last year 15 students died by taking their own life. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the coaching centres were closed in 2021 and 2020 so no suicide was reported in Kota.

The data before the pandemic shows that 18 students died in 2019, 20 in 2018, seven in 2017, 17 in 2016, and 18 in 2015.

(with PTI inputs)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines | | AASRA

