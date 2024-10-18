Rajasthan: 10 RSS Workers Injured In 'Knife Attack' During Religious Event In Jaipur Temple

Photo: Representative Image

Ten people belonging to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were injured in an alleged knife attack at a temple Jagran in Jaipur on Thursday night. The injured have been admitted to SMS Hospital. Angered by the attack, the mob blocked the Delhi-Ajmer highway, which was cleared by the police at around 1.30 at night. The mob pelted stones at the attackers' house also.

The police said that a Jagran program was organized in a temple in Karni Vihar area on t on the occasion of Sharad Purnima Thursday night. The organizers were preparing to distribute Kheer , meanwhile, Naseeb Chaudhary and his son Bhishma Chaudhary, who lives near the temple raised objection and during the altercation, he called some other people and attacked the RSS workers.

Later, the workers lodged a first information report (FIR) against unidentified people under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, annoyed with the attack, the people pelted stones at the house of the attackers. Additional police force was deployed at the spot at night itself looking at the situation.

The police have arrested the father and son who attacked while other attackers were being searched.

Additional Commissioner of police Kunwar Rashtradeep said "Naseeb Chaudhary lives with his family in a house near the temple. Initial investigation has revealed that during the Jagran in the temple, a dispute broke out on the issue of loud noise. The CCTV footage of the temple tells that a knife and stick was there in the hands of Bhishma Choudhary. The police are interrogating the accused.