 'Teachers Wear Revealing Clothes & Come Drunk To School': Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar's Remarks Spark Controversy; VIDEO
The BJP leader said many teachers drink alcohol and come to school in an inebriated state. “Teachers use indecent language, lie to senior officials and consume tobacco products,” he said.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 06:32 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar | X

Known for his controversial statements, the education minister of Rajasthan Madan Dilawar has once again triggered a controversy by commenting on teachers of govt schools. The opposition Congress has demanded removal of minister accusing him of making derogatory remarks on teachers. 

Speaking at an event on Wednesday in Neem ka Thana, Dilawar said, “I have noticed many teachers go to school wearing revealing clothes, which does not inculcate good values among children. These people should think of what kind of clothes they wear, as it impacts young minds.” He further said many teachers drink alcohol and come to school in an inebriated state. “Teachers use indecent language, lie to senior officials and consume tobacco products,” he said.

Watch Video Here:

As expected, the statement triggered controversy as the opposition Congress slammed the minister and demanded resignation. 

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie said that the minister has crossed all limits by making extremely derogatory remarks on female teachers.

“ Not only were women insulted, but the dignity of the entire education fraternity was tarnished. Dilawar does not have the moral right to continue on the post of Education Minister. He should resign or Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should dismiss him," said Julie. 

Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara said that it has become a habit of the Education Minister to insult the teachers and embarrass the state by making unruly remarks every day. The mentally bankrupt Education Minister should apologise or the Chief Minister should dismiss him from the cabinet.

However, after the attacks of the opposition minister Dilwar tried to clarify his position on Thursday and said, “I only defined the word half naked, did not say half naked.” He said that his statement is being distorted on social media. Clarifying his statement, he said that he had only said that some teachers go to school wearing less clothes, which puts a bad effect on the children. He said that children spend about seven to eight hours with teachers in school; hence teachers should present their ideal form in front of children, said minister. 

