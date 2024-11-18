 Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)

Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)

The incident took place at around 9:30 on Sunday night in Lalsot area of ​​Dausa where some guests from the groom side were standing on the bonnet and roof of the car and bursting crackers.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
The incident took place at around 9:30 on Sunday night in Lalsot area of ​​Dausa | Screengrab from X video

In a minor dispute over firecrackers at a wedding, a man from the groom side run over nine people from the bride's side with his car. The bride's cousin died during treatment on Monday morning, while six injured are critical. Police have detained the car owner. 

The incident took place at around 9:30 on Sunday night in Lalsot area of ​​Dausa where some guests from the groom side were standing on the bonnet and roof of the car and bursting crackers. An argument erupted over this between the guests and the bride's cousin Golu Meena (22), said police.

Read Also
Rajasthan: 1 Dead After Man Rams Car Into Wedding Attendees After Dispute Over Firecrackers In...
article-image

DSP Dilip Meena said that Golu was beaten by people from groom's side and when he was rescued and being taken to the hospital, someone drove the car into a group of people associated with the bride side. Nine people were injured in the incident. Of these, 7 people were referred to Jaipur in critical condition. Where the bride's cousin died during treatment.

 Meena said that car owner Mahendra Meena, resident of Dhamun Khurd of Sawai Madhopur, has been detained in the case, but it is not clear who was driving the car at the time of the incident. The police are investigating the case. 

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)
Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)
Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing To Plea Challenging Rashmi Shukla’s Appointment As DGP
Bombay HC Refuses To Grant Urgent Hearing To Plea Challenging Rashmi Shukla’s Appointment As DGP
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
RRB ALP 2024 Exam City Information Slip Released: Admit Card Details and Important Dates
Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight With Sena UBT & MNS
Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight With Sena UBT & MNS

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding...

Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 18, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Jitendra Awhad Vs Najeeb Mulla In Mumbra-Kalwa: High-Stakes Showdown As NCP Factions Clash, Voting...

Jitendra Awhad Vs Najeeb Mulla In Mumbra-Kalwa: High-Stakes Showdown As NCP Factions Clash, Voting...

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol, Accused In Baba Siddique Murder, Detained In California:...

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol, Accused In Baba Siddique Murder, Detained In California:...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 18, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 18, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...