Rajasthan: 1 Dead, 6 Critical As Car Plows Into Bride’s Side After Firecracker Dispute At Wedding In Dausa (Video)

The incident took place at around 9:30 on Sunday night in Lalsot area of ​​Dausa | Screengrab from X video

In a minor dispute over firecrackers at a wedding, a man from the groom side run over nine people from the bride's side with his car. The bride's cousin died during treatment on Monday morning, while six injured are critical. Police have detained the car owner.

The incident took place at around 9:30 on Sunday night in Lalsot area of ​​Dausa where some guests from the groom side were standing on the bonnet and roof of the car and bursting crackers. An argument erupted over this between the guests and the bride's cousin Golu Meena (22), said police.

DSP Dilip Meena said that Golu was beaten by people from groom's side and when he was rescued and being taken to the hospital, someone drove the car into a group of people associated with the bride side. Nine people were injured in the incident. Of these, 7 people were referred to Jaipur in critical condition. Where the bride's cousin died during treatment.

Meena said that car owner Mahendra Meena, resident of Dhamun Khurd of Sawai Madhopur, has been detained in the case, but it is not clear who was driving the car at the time of the incident. The police are investigating the case.