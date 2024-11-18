Rajasthan: 1 Dead After Man Rams Car Into Wedding Attendees After Dispute Over Firecrackers In Dausa; Video Viral

Video screengrab

Dausa: A shocking incident unfolded in the Dausa district of Rajasthan on Sunday night during a wedding ceremony in Ladpura village of Lalsot. A dispute over bursting firecrackers escalated into violence, with an enraged youth driving his car recklessly through the wedding venue, injuring eight people. Tragically, one of the injured succumbed to their injuries, while several others remain in critical condition.

The incident reportedly occurred during a wedding procession when an argument broke out over bursting firecrackers. The disagreement quickly intensified, leading to one individual ramming his car into attendees at the ceremony. Videos of the incident surfaced on the internet show injured individuals on the road after they were run over by the vehicle.

The vehicle ploughed through the venue, hitting anyone in its path. Among the injured, Golu Meena, son of Vinod Meena, succumbed to his injuries later that night during treatment in Jaipur, as reported by news portal Patrika.

Wedding Attended By BJP MLA

The attack caused chaos at the wedding venue, with guests running in panic to save their lives. Among the attendees was local MLA Rambilas Meena from BJP, who immediately stepped in to assist the injured. Using his vehicle, he transported several victims to the district hospital.

Due to the severity of their injuries, Yograj, Ram Avatar, Mukesh, Golu, Vishram, Deepak and Lucky were referred to Jaipur for advanced treatment, while Shaukeen Meena received care in Lalsot. The hospital witnessed a large crowd as concerned locals gathered.

MLA Rambilas Meena Assisted The Injured Ones

Speaking about the incident, MLA Rambilas Meena stated that he was attending the wedding when the bride's procession was arriving. A dispute arose over bursting firecrackers on the way. During this, one of the guests deliberately ran his car over attendees.

At the time of the incident, he was inside the tent, Meena informed. Upon hearing the commotion, he rushed outside and learned about the horrific events. The BJP MLA then immediately arranged for the injured to be transported to the hospital and informed the police, according to the report.

The MLA instructed Station Officer Ramniwas Meena to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused driver and take strict action against him. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and are working to uncover all details surrounding the incident.