Raja Ram Mohan Roy Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about 'Father of the Bengal Renaissance'

Raja Ram Mohan Roy who was born on 22 May 1772 was one of the founders of Brahmo Samaj. He was given the title of Raja by Akbar ll, the Mughal emperor. He was well known for his efforts to abolish the practises of sati and child marriage.

Here are some interesting facts about Raja Ram Mohan Roy:

1. Raja Ram Mohan Roy is considered to be the "Father of the Bengal Renaissance" by many historians.

2. Raja Ram Mohan Roy was born in Radhanagar, Hooghly District, Bengal Presidency.

3. Raja Ram Mohan Roy was married three times. His first wife died early. He had two sons- Radhaprasad and Ramaprasad with his second wife. She died in 1824. Roy's third wife outlived him.

4. He sought to integrate Western Culture with the best features of his own country's traditions.He established a number of schools to popularize a modern system of education in India replacing Sanskrit based education with English based education.

5. During early rule of the East India company, Ram Mohan Roy acted as a political agitator whilst employed by the East India company.

6. In 1797, Raja Ram Mohan Roy reached Calcutta and became a moneylender mainly to lend to the Englishmen of the Company living beyond their means.

7. He learned Greek and Latin languages.

8. He was one of the first to try to estimate how much money was being taken out of India and to where it was disappearing.

9. In 1830, Raja Ram Mohan Roy travelled to the United Kingdom as an ambassador of the Mughal Empire to ensure that Lord William Bentinck's Bengal Sati Regulation, 1829 banning the practice of Sati was not overturned.

10. He passed away at Stapleton on 27 September 1833 of meningitis and was buried in the Arnos Vale Cemetery in Southern Bristol.