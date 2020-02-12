Raising voice in democracy not a crime, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Lucknow: Ahead of her visit to the SP stronghold Azamgarh where she is likely to meet family members of arrested anti-CAA protestors, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said raising voice in a democracy is not a crime.

Her visit also comes in the backdrop of "missing" posters of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav surfacing in his parliamentary constituency. The posters had questioned the MP's absence in the wake of police action on women protesting against the CAA here last week.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Raising voice in a democracy is not a crime. And, it is my duty to stand with those, with whom crime has been committed.