Raipur: Minor tribal girl gangraped in Jashpur, three accused arrested

A tribal minor girl who had gone to attend the ring ceremony in her elder sister’s house in Jashpur’s Bagicha was allegedly gang-raped by the four men, police said on Saturday.
All the three accused were arrested on charges of sexually exploiting a minor girl on Friday night, said SHO, Bagicha Police station, Bhaskar Sharma.
The accused identified as Ajit Kispotta, Ravikant Ekka and Sandeep Ekka were booked under sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code besides sections 5 and 6 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Ajit is the prime accused.
Meanwhile, one more accomplice in the case of Anand Toppo is still at large. The police team is frequently conducting raids and will be arrested soon, the Police Officer said.
According to the police sources, all the men involved in the heinous crime are known to the victim.
One of the acquaintances Ajit Ekka offered the girl for an outing, while she was staying at her sister’s house. On a Bolero vehicle, both accused and victim went out. In the middle, they were joined by Ravikant and other accused.
Taking advantage of the situation, they allegedly outraged the modesty of the victim and later dropped her in front of the house. The victim narrated the entire incident to her parents and subsequently, the matter was reported to police.
After the complaint was made, the police team conducted raids and arrested the three accused, the police said. Meanwhile, raids are in progress to nab the absconding accused.
