Raipur: Minor tribal girl gangraped in Jashpur, three accused arrested

Meanwhile, one more accomplice in the case of Anand Toppo is still at large. The police team is frequently conducting raids and will be arrested soon, the Police Officer said.

According to the police sources, all the men involved in the heinous crime are known to the victim.

One of the acquaintances Ajit Ekka offered the girl for an outing, while she was staying at her sister’s house. On a Bolero vehicle, both accused and victim went out. In the middle, they were joined by Ravikant and other accused.

Taking advantage of the situation, they allegedly outraged the modesty of the victim and later dropped her in front of the house. The victim narrated the entire incident to her parents and subsequently, the matter was reported to police.

After the complaint was made, the police team conducted raids and arrested the three accused, the police said. Meanwhile, raids are in progress to nab the absconding accused.