'WTF... ': Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya reacts to NCW's Chandramukhi Devi's comments on Badaun gangrape

A controversy erupted after a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) said the 'murder and gang-rape of 50-year-old woman could have been avoided had she not gone out alone in the evening'.
On Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to react to the same and expressed shock.
Sharing a report about the comment on her Instagram story, Navya wrote, "WTF... When are things ever going to change."
For the unversed, Chandramukhi Devi arrived in Badaun on Wednesday night to meet the family members of the 50-year-old anganwadi worker, who was gangraped and brutally murdered allegedly by a temple priest and two others.
During her visit, the NCW member told the reporters, "Even if she is under pressure from someone, a woman should keep track of time and should not venture out late. I wonder if the victim had not gone out alone in the evening, or gone with a family member, she could have been saved."
The remarks led to some furious reactions from Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt.
Bhatt took to Twitter and wrote, "Respected @NCWIndia @sharmarekha Do you stand by this statement by your representative in context to the Badaun rape case. Kindly clarify if you agree with your representative that the victim was at fault for stepping out to visit a temple unaccompanied and at the time she did."
Replying to Bhatt's tweet, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma strongly condemned Chandramukhi Devi's statement and wrote, "No I don't.. I don't know how and why the member has said this but women have all the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It's society and state's duty to make places safe for women."
