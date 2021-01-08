'WTF... ': Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya reacts to NCW's Chandramukhi Devi's comments on Badaun gangrape

A controversy erupted after a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) said the 'murder and gang-rape of 50-year-old woman could have been avoided had she not gone out alone in the evening'.

On Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to react to the same and expressed shock.

Sharing a report about the comment on her Instagram story, Navya wrote, "WTF... When are things ever going to change."