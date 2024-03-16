Raipur: 36 Indian Forest Service Officers Transferred , Check Out The List Of Reshuffled Officials...

Just a day ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections-2024 and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) enforced in the state, Sai government took a major decision in front of bureaucracy and on Friday it reshuffled 36 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers.

By carrying out such a major surgery in the forest department, the government attempted to give a message to the whole administration that it can take stern decisions and bold steps any time. Meanwhile, the impact of a surprising decision can be felt easily across the whole bureaucracy.

However, according to the new decision, the IFS officers who will be affected are as under:

1990 batch IFS officer Anil Sahu has been appointed as Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) of State Research, Training and Climate Change and Director of Chhattisgarh State Forest Research and Training Institute Raipur.

1993 batch IFS officer Alok Katiyar has been posted as Additional Director of Chhattisgarh State Forest Research and Training Institute. 1994 batch IFS officer Prem Kumar has been posted as Additional PCCF (Wildlife), Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

1998 batch IFS officer Amarnath Prasad has been posted as Secretary of Forest and Climate Change Department, Government of Chhattisgarh on deputation.

2003 batch IFS officer Rajesh Chandele has been appointed as Member Secretary and Chief Conservator (CCF) of Forest of Chhattisgarh State Biodiversity Board, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

2004 batch IFS officer Navid Suzzauddin has been appointed as In-charge CCF (Joint Forest Management/Policy Analysis) at the office of PCCF, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

2006 batch IFS officer Prabhat Mishra has been posted as CCF Bilaspur circle. 2006 batch IFS officer Matheshwaran V has been posted as CCF Surguja. 2006 batch IFS officer K Machio has been posted as CCF Durg circle.

Read Also UPSC IFS 2024 Registration Begins At upsc.gov.in

2006 batch IFS officer Alok Kumar has been appointed as Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Khairagarh. 2007 batch IFS officer M Mercibella has been posted as Conservator of Forest and Regional General Manager of Chhattisgarh State Forest Development Corporation Limited Nava Raipur. 2007 batch IFS officer Vishwesh Kumar has been posted as In-charge CCF (Wildlife) and Regional Director of Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve Gariaband.

2008 batch IFS officer Dilraj Prabhakar has been posted as In-charge CCF Kanker circle. 2009 batch IFS officer Vivekanand Reddy has been appointed as Conservator of Forest at the office of PCCF, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

2009 batch IFS officer Maniwasgan S has been posted at Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce (Trading & Development) Co-operative Federation Limited.

2010 batch IFS officer Laxman Singh has been posted as DFO Gariaband. 2012 batch IFS officer Priyanka Pandey has been posted as DFO Janjgir-Champa. 2013 batch IFS officer Ganveer Dhammasheel has been posted as Director-cum-DFO Jungle Safar Raipur.

2013 batch IFS officer Duleshwar Prasad has been posted as DFO, East Bhanupratappur forest division.

2014 batch IFS officer Jadhav Srikrishna has been posted as DFO, Dhamtari. 2015 batch IFS officer Manish Kashyap has been posted as DFO, Manendragarh. 2015 batch IFS officer Sanjay Yadav has been posted as DFO Mungeli.

Read Also Bhopal: 19 IFS Officers Transferred

2015 batch IFS officer Satyadev Sharma has been posted as DFO Bilaspur.

2015 batch IFS officer Shama Farooqui has been posted as DFO, Research and Extension Division, Jagdalpur.

2016 batch IFS officer Churamani Singh has been posted as Director of Kanger Ghati National Park, Jagdalpur.

2016 batch IFS officer Salma Farooqui has been posted Deputy Conservator of Forest at the office of PCCF, Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar.

2016 batch IFS officer Loknath Patel has been posted as DFO, Raipur.

2016 batch IFS officer Pushpalata Yadav has been appointed as DFO, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh. 2017 batch IFS officer Shashiganandhan K has been posted as DFO Narayanpur.

2017 batch IFS officer Ayush Jain has been posted as DFO Rajnandgaon.

2018 batch IFS officer Shashi Kumar has been posted as DFO, Kawardha.

2018 batch IFS officer Dinesh Kumar has been posted as DFO Mohla-Manpur.

Read Also IFS Himanshu Tyagi Share Three-Step Approach to Enhance Focus

2019 batch IFS officer Ganesh UR has been posted as Deputy Director of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve Lormi.

2019 batch IFS officer Hemchand Pahare has been posted as DFO, West Bhanupratappur forest division. 2019 batch IFS officer B S Sarote has been appointed as DFO Balod. 2020 batch IFS officer Raunak Goel has been posted as DFO Marwahi.