 Bhopal: 19 IFS Officers Transferred
Bhopal: 19 IFS Officers Transferred

Lavit Bharti, Deputy Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (Umaria) has been appointed as Division Forest Officer (DFO) Narsinghpur.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 05, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 19 IFS Officers Transferred

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 19 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers were transferred on Wednesday. HU Khan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Work Planning Headquarters, Bhopal has been posted as PCCF (Production) Headquarters.

Purshottam Dhiman, additional PCCF and MD, Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Federation, Bhopal (on deputation) has been shifted as APCCF (Green India Mission) to office of PCCF and Forest Force Chief followed by transfer of Shashi Malik, APCCF (Human Resources Development) headquarters as APCCF (coordination) office of PCCF and Forest Force Chief, Kamalika Mohanta, APCCF, Work Planning Regional, Bhopal as APCCF (Administration 2) office of PCCF and Forest Force Chief, HS Mohanta, APCCF (Administration 2) office of PCCF and Forest Force Chief, as APCCF (land management) office PCCF and Forest Force Chief, PG Phooljele, Chief Conservator of Forest, Betul Circle, as CCF, Madhya Pradesh State Minor Forest Produce Federation (on deputation), MR Baghel, Conservator of Forest (CF) Work Planning, Ujjain, as CF Ujjain circle etc.

Lavit Bharti, Deputy Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (Umaria) has been appointed as Division Forest Officer (DFO) Narsinghpur, Prakash Kumar Verma DFO Kuno Palpur (wild life) forest division Sheopur as Deputy Director, Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve etc.

Bhopal: Thieves Break Into Nurse's House, Make Away With Cash, Valuables Worth ₹3.5 Lakh
article-image

