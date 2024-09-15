Railway Board Silent On Viral Video Of Vande Bharat Train Glass Being Broken

A 14-second video depicting a man breaking the glass of a parked Vande Bharat train has gone viral, raising questions about standard maintenance procedures and prompting calls for an official clarification from the Railway Board. The video, posted by Megh Updates on 'X' (formerly Twitter) on September 10, has amassed over 900,000 views and been shared more than 6,000 times across social media platforms, including Facebook.

An undated and undisclosed viral video.



Do take cognizance @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/ejdOXFqNr5 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) September 10, 2024

In the footage, a well-dressed individual is seen using a hammer to shatter the glass of the train, which is situated in a maintenance pit. According to sources familiar with the railway industry, this action is part of a routine procedure for replacing glass panels on the Vande Bharat Express. An anonymous official confirmed that breaking the glass is a standard part of the maintenance process, facilitating the installation of new panels.

Despite the clarification from industry insiders, the Railway Board is yet to issue an official statement or response regarding the video. Efforts by FPJ to contact the Railway Board’s information director and the Rail Minister’s office for a statement have been unsuccessful.

The lack of an official response has fueled discussions among railway industry professionals and social media users. While some interpret the video as a normal maintenance operation, others are demanding an investigation to ensure no irregularities occurred.

Stakeholders and frequent commuters are urging the Railway Board to provide a transparent explanation to address the concerns and dispel any confusion generated by the video's circulation. One commuter emphasized the need for official clarification, stating, "The railway authorities need to issue an official clarification on this matter."

As the video continues to spread, the call for a formal response from the Railway Board remains unanswered, leaving many questions about the maintenance practices of the Vande Bharat Express unresolved.