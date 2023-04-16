 Railway Board reserves berths for Divyangjans in sleeper, 3AC, and economy class coaches
Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
As per the latest guidelines issued by the Railway Board on March 31, 2023, four berths in Sleeper Class (two lower and two middle) are reserved for Divyangjans. Additionally, two berths in 3AC class (one lower and one middle), two berths in economy class (one lower and one middle) for trains without 3AC class and only economy class coaches, and four berths in Garib Rath Express trains (two lower and two upper) are also reserved for them. Furthermore, two seats in reserved Second Sitting, air-conditioned Chair Car (CC) are designated for Divyangjans in trains with more than two coaches of these classes reserved for different classes.

A letter by Sanjay Manocha, Director, Passenger Marketing, Railway Board to the principal chief commercial managers of all zonal railways stated, "In supersession of all the instructions issued regarding earmarking of reservation quota in different classes for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs/Divyangjans) and their attendant, it has been decided to earmark the above reservation quota for them in those Mail/Express trains in which PWDs have been allowed to book reserved tickets on concession." (FPJ has a copy)

When contacted, a senior railway official from the Railway Board mentioned that reservations for different classes for Persons with Disabilities in trains already exist. This letter has been issued to provide fresh guidelines, including the reservation for Divyangjans in the newly introduced economy class.

