Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Resume As He Gets Bail In 2018 Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra To Resume As He Gets Bail In 2018 Defamation Case |

Sultanpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left from Sultanpur Court after the court granted him bail in a 2018 defamation case. District Civil Court in Sultanpur had summoned Rahul Gandhi to appear before the court in a defamation case initiated by Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018 after Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah during a press conference in Bengaluru on May 8 2018, amid the Karnataka elections.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from Sultanpur Court.



The court granted him bail in a 2018 defamation case. pic.twitter.com/IZbyNsfyP5 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2024

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its 38th day on Tuesday. The yatra will start from Fursantganj in Amethi district and will move towards Raebareli and Lucknow today. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on February 24.

2018 Defamation case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the District Civil Court in Sultanpur on February 20 in connection with a 2018 case over using derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a Bengaluru conference.

"I was the vice president of BJP when this incident happened. Rahul Gandhi had accused Amit Shah in Bengaluru that he is a murderer. When I heard these allegations, I felt very pained because I am a 33-year-old worker of the party. I filed a complaint regarding this through my lawyer and this continued for almost 5 years. Today the decision came in this," Vijay Mishra told ANI.

Yatra aims to cover 15 states

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April-May this year.

Amethi used to be a Congress stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, where Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes in the 2019 elections. The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

With inputs from ANI