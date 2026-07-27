Rahul Gandhi Writes To Amit Shah Over Police Action At CJP Protest, Seeks Accountability For Alleged Pellet Gun Use

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (L) & Home Minister Amit Shah (R) | File Pic

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning whether he approved the alleged use of "lethal force", including pellet guns, against students protesting over the NEET paper leak. In his letter dated July 25, Gandhi sought accountability for what he described as a "barbaric assault" on peaceful demonstrators.

Gandhi said the students were demanding a "fair and accountable education system" and alleged they were met with excessive force. Stressing that peaceful protest is fundamental to a democracy, he said it was the government's responsibility to protect protesters and address their grievances through dialogue.

"I write to demand accountability for the barbaric assault on students who were peacefully protesting in Delhi on July 20, 2026. Our students were demanding a fair and accountable education system. Instead of being heard, security forces assaulted them with indiscriminate force, including lethal weapons and tear gas," Gandhi said in his letter.

"Hundreds have suffered serious injuries and women students have been assaulted by policemen, including by deliberately targeting their private parts," he said.

Questions Home Minister on alleged use of pellet guns against students

Gandhi also questioned the reported use of pellet guns during the police action.

"Most shocking has been the use of lethal pellet guns. Reports in the media and social media clearly show people who have suffered grave injuries including a journalist. I met 19-year old student Sahil Lochab, who is now in severe pain and is likely to lose an eye because he was shot with pellet guns," he said.

"Security forces deployed in Delhi answer ultimately to you, so I ask: As Home Minister, did you approve the use of lethal force, including pellet guns against students? If not, who did?" Gandhi said.

Demands accountability for police action, raises concerns over plainclothes personnel

The Congress leader also sought clarification on the identity of individuals seen in plain clothes allegedly assaulting protesters.

"Are the people in plain clothes seen beating students with lathis police personnel or volunteers?" Gandhi asked, adding, "Who authorised their deployment?"

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"Peaceful protest is crucial to any democracy. It is the government's responsibility to protect protestors and resolve their grievances through dialogue. Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard," he said in the letter.

The protests were spearheaded by the CJP, a platform launched by former AAP functionary Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical online campaign in May before evolving into a nationwide youth movement demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak.

The agitation began at Jantar Mantar on June 20 and gained national momentum after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and began an indefinite fast with six AISA activists. Wangchuk ended his fast on Thursday night following the Centre's outreach.

The government's first formal engagement with the CJP leadership took place on July 20 at BJP president JP Nadda's residence, even as police cracked down on protesters marching towards Parliament. The action became a turning point in the agitation and drew wider support for the movement.

Delhi Police denies using pellet guns during July 20 protest

On Friday, Gandhi presented before the media student protester Sahil, who was allegedly injured by a pellet gun during the July 20 protest.

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"You are saying that protesters have been hit by pellet guns. I want to explain when pellet guns were fired. My brother was struck by a pellet gun when he was peacefully protesting with a tricolour in hand," Gandhi had said with the injured protester, Sahil, by his side, while addressing the media outside Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence.

Lifting the youngster's T-shirt to show his injuries, Gandhi said Sahil's eye had been damaged and that he was unable to see from it.

The circumstances surrounding Sahil's injuries have raised questions over the alleged use of pellet guns during the protest. However, Delhi Police has denied that its personnel used pellet guns against protesters during the march. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), whose Rapid Action Force personnel were also deployed during the protest, has not responded to questions regarding the allegations.