PM Modi Announces High-Powered Task Force Led By Nandan Nilekani To Reform Examination System | PM Modi's Instagram & File Pic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening India's examination system, stating that the government is committed to safeguarding students' futures by making exams more transparent, reliable and technology-driven.

In a video shared on Instagram on July 26, the Prime Minister said the Centre has already taken strict action against those responsible for compromising the integrity of examinations.

"For the future of students, the Indian government is continuously taking many steps. The people who played with the future of students, they are rotting in jails," Modi said.

He added that the government has established fast-track courts to expedite cases related to examination irregularities and is moving towards introducing stricter laws in Parliament to deter such offences.

"We have already made a fast-track court. We are moving ahead in the direction of making new laws with strict laws in the Parliament tomorrow," he said.

Emphasising the need for long-term reforms, the Prime Minister said India's examination system must be trustworthy, transparent and make greater use of technology.

"Our test method should be reliable. Our test method should be transparent. The most technology should be used in our test method," Modi said.

To achieve these objectives, Modi announced the formation of a high-powered task force that will be headed by globally renowned technology expert Nandan Nilekani.

"We have decided to make a high-power task force under the leadership of the world-famous technology expert, Mr. Nandan Nilekani," he said.

"This task force will focus on examination reform. The task force will ensure the reliability of the upcoming exams as soon as possible," Modi said.

The announcement comes amid the government's continued push to strengthen examination processes and enhance public confidence in the country's competitive and academic testing system through legislative and technological reforms.