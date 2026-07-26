Bail Pleas of Dinesh, Vikas Biwal In NEET UG Leak Case Before Fast Track Court | Representational Image

New Delhi, July 26: A Fast Track Court established under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Courts is set to begin hearing paper leak cases, with the bail pleas of two accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case listed for Monday.

The hearing will mark the first proceedings before the specially designated Fast Track Court in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case.

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga will conduct the hearing in Room No. 408 of the Rouse Avenue Court Complex and hear the bail applications of accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal.

The two accused were arrested in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, and their bail pleas will be among the first matters taken up by the newly established court.

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The Fast Track Court was established at the Rouse Avenue Courts on July 23 to exclusively deal with offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, along with related offences.

All pending cases registered under the Act and connected matters are to be transferred to the newly designated court for faster disposal.

The Delhi High Court transferred Anu Grover Baliga, who was serving as Judge-in-Charge of the Mediation Centre at Tis Hazari Courts, to the Rouse Avenue Courts as Special Judge for the Fast Track Court.

The development came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on July 23 that the government would establish fast-track courts to ensure speedy and strict punishment for those involved in examination paper leaks.

The move is part of the Centre's efforts to strengthen action against unfair practices in competitive examinations.

According to an order issued by Delhi High Court Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj on July 23, Justice Anu Grover Baliga was appointed as Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI) for the specially designated Fast Track Court at Rouse Avenue Courts.

The order stated that the judicial officer would function under the control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex.

The court was also directed to transfer all pending cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and connected offences to the newly created Fast Track Court.

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