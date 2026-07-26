NTA Begins Institutional Rebuild, Invites Applications For 4 General Manager Posts And 16 Young Professionals | Representational Image

New Delhi, July 24: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated a major restructuring exercise by inviting applications for senior professional positions at the General Manager level and engaging 16 Young Professionals through the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Pratibha Setu portal.

The Ministry of Education-backed autonomous body said the move marks the first concrete step towards rebuilding the agency in line with recommendations of the High-Level Committee of Experts headed by Prof K Radhakrishnan.

NTA has notified four contractual General Manager positions for an initial period of three years.

The General Manager, Assessment Research and Development and Psychometrics, will oversee the agency's academic and measurement-science functions, including item banks, normalisation methods, calibration procedures and pilot projects involving Computer-Adaptive Testing and AI-assisted assessments.

The position requires a doctorate in Psychometrics, Educational Measurement, Statistics or related fields, along with at least 12 years of post-doctoral experience and five years in a senior leadership role at a testing organisation.

The General Manager, Test Centre Network and Operations, will manage NTA's nationwide examination network spread across more than 500 cities and select international centres.

The role will focus on centre empanelment standards, capacity planning, accessibility for candidates with benchmark disabilities, examination-day operations and coordination with state and district administrations.

Also Watch:

The General Manager, Information Security, who will also serve as NTA's Chief Information Security Officer, will lead cybersecurity operations, ensuring protection of systems, applications, networks and examination data.

The role includes compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, the Information Technology Act, 2000 and CERT-In guidelines, along with managing a 24/7 Security Operations Centre.

The General Manager, Vigilance, Investigation and Forensics, will head internal investigations, digital forensics and coordination with agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Enforcement Directorate (ED), state police and cybercrime units.

Separately, NTA has opened applications for engaging 16 Young Professionals through UPSC's Pratibha Setu portal.

This is the first time NTA is recruiting through the platform, which includes candidates who appeared for the Civil Services Examination and are listed on the portal.

The appointments include:

12 positions in academic research

2 positions in legal research

2 positions in finance and accounts

The selected professionals will receive consolidated monthly remuneration and will initially be engaged for 24 months, extendable up to 36 months based on performance.

NTA said further recruitment and empanelment measures across the 10 functional verticals recommended by the High-Level Committee of Experts will be announced in the coming weeks.

The agency said the latest steps, along with a separate Expression of Interest for fresh empanelment of Subject Matter Experts and Translators, are aimed at strengthening its academic, operational, technological and integrity frameworks.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)