Rahul Gandhi To Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Today

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Tuesday at around 2 pm.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh told ANI, "Today is the 52nd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and at around 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple. Ujjain is very important for us as it is the only city that was in Bharat Jodo Yatra and is also in our Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. On 29th November 2022, Rahul Gandhi visited Mahakaleshwar Temple and today again he is visiting there..."

#WATCH | Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh says "Today is the 52nd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and at around 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple. Ujjain is very important for us as it is the only city that was in Bharat… pic.twitter.com/B91fw3HEYG — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Akodiya Naka, Sarangpur at 8:30 AM. The Yatra will take a break around 12 PM at noon, and after Rahul Gandhi's Mahakaleshwar Temple visit, the padyatra will resume from Gopal Mandir to Dewas Gate via Kanthal Chauraha-Fawara Chowk followed by a public address. The night halt will be at Ingoriya, Badnagar road, Ujjain.

Rahul slams PM Modi after SBI seeks extension of deadline

Congress leader came down heavily on PM Modi after the State Bank of India (SBI) moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to submit details of Electoral Bonds to the Election Commission of India and said that this is the last attempt to hide PM Modi's 'real face' before the elections.

The Wayanad MP accused PM Modi of trying his best to hide the 'donation business'.

Taking to the microblogging site X on Monday, Rahul Gandhi posted, "Narendra Modi has tried his best to hide the 'donation business'. When the Supreme Court has said that it is the right of the countrymen to know the truth about electoral bonds, then why does SBI want this information not to be made public before the elections?"