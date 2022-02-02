Rahul Gandhi to be first Opposition leader in Lok Sabha to reply to debate on motion of thanks to President's address

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the first leader from the Opposition to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in Lok Sabha today, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, Harish Dviwedi of the BJP will move the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha.

The debate on the motion of thanks will start in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to it.

Reply to the Motion of Thanks by Prime Minister Modi is likely to be given in Lok Sabha next Monday (Feb 7) and Rajya Sabha on Tuesday (Feb 8).

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday addressed the joint session of Parliament on the first day of the budget session.

In his 50-minute address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind said his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society.

He also highlighted the Covid response, record procurement of farm produce and improvement in internal security as "collective achievements" of the billion-plus citizens of the country.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:21 AM IST