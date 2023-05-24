Rahul Gandhi seeks no objection certificate for fresh ordinary passport after losing diplomatic one

Rahul Gandhi |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is an accused in the National Herald case, has approached a Delhi court to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) in order to secure a new "ordinary passport."

Following his disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP), Gandhi had previously surrendered his diplomatic travel document. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta has requested a response from BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, the complainant in the National Herald case, and scheduled a hearing for Wednesday reported India Today.

Application for a fresh ordinary passport

In his application, Rahul Gandhi stated that he ceased to be an MP in March 2023 and consequently relinquished his diplomatic passport. He now seeks permission and a no objection certificate from the court to obtain a fresh ordinary passport. The application highlights the need for the court's approval and endorsement for the issuance of the new passport.

Background on the National Herald Case

The National Herald case involves Rahul Gandhi and others as accused parties. On December 19, 2015, the court granted bail to Gandhi and his co-accused. The case centres around allegations of financial irregularities related to the National Herald newspaper.

Court's response to Rahul's plea

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vaibhav Mehta has called for Subramanian Swamy's response to Rahul Gandhi's application seeking a no objection certificate for a fresh ordinary passport. The court has set the matter for hearing on Wednesday, providing an opportunity for both sides to present their arguments.

Importance of the No Objection Certificate (NOC)

The no objection certificate plays a crucial role in the process of securing a new passport. It serves as confirmation that the court has no objections to the issuance of a fresh passport to the applicant. As Rahul Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP, the court's approval is necessary for him to obtain an ordinary passport.