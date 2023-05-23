WATCH: Rahul Gandhi joins truck drivers in a late-night drive in Ambala, converses about their lives, struggles

Rahul Gandhi joins truck drivers in a late-night drive in Ambala | FPJ

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi travelled in a truck on a late-night drive from Ambala, Haryana. The Gandhi scion's ride came after he spent a day with food delivery executive in Bengaluru. Rahul Gandhi's video of him travelling in the truck has been going viral on social media.

During the ride, he conversed with the truck drivers and party workers claimed that he was speaking to them and listening to their issues and about their lives. In the viral video Gandhi can be seen climbing up the truck and sitting beside the driver and talking to him. The video was shot by a vehicle travelling parallelly.

Rahul Gandhi in a truck. Talking and listening to the problems of drivers at late night ❣️ pic.twitter.com/V3TlBuArDM — Darshni Reddy (@angrybirdtweetz) May 22, 2023

Rahul Gandhi also visited a Gurudwara and has been having multiple interactions with the people there after his long trip in a truck from Delhi to Chandigarh.

Rahul Gandhi is determined to improve lives

This trip comes after Rahul Gandhi's recent trip on a public bus in Bengaluru. "I had a classic Bengaluru encounter with several amazing Karnataka women on a BMTC bus ride. With the 5 Congress Guarantees, we're determined to improve their lives", Rahul Gandhi said after the bus ride on May 8, 2023.

On May 8, two days before the Karnataka elections, Rahul Gandhi published a Twitter video which shows him engaging with the general public while riding a bus in Bengaluru. Rahul Gandhi rode a BMTC bus with other commuters while being followed by a security detail.

Understanding everyday issues

Rahul Gandhi was observed speaking with delivery staff on May 7 where he talked about the difficulties experienced by those delivering meals for Dunzo, Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, etc. He rode their two-wheelers as well.

Rahul Gandhi recently participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which crossed several states before arriving in Srinagar and walked from Tamil Nadu to Kashmir to better understand the problems of the average person.