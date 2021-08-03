Rahul Gandhi, Opposition leaders reach Parliament on cycles to highlight high fuel prices

Apart from around 100 MPs of the Congress, leaders of several opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, DMK, CPI-M, CPI, RJD and Samajwadi Party attended the meeting.

Leaders of JMM, JKNC besides IUML, RSP, KCM, LJD and RSP were also present at the meeting.

Leaders of 17 opposition parties were invited at the breakfast meeting, but the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not attend.

Trinamool Congress, which had skipped the last meeting of Opposition leaders by Gandhi, was also present at today's breakfast meet.

"The single motive to invite you is that we should unite.The more this voice unites, the more powerful it will become, the more difficult it will become for the BJP and RSS to suppress this voice," Rahul Gandhi said at the meeting.

"We should remember the foundation of unity and it is important that now we start to come up with the principles of this foundation," he told the opposition leaders.

"As far as fuel prices are concerned, the people of India are struggling and if we cycle from here to Parliament, it will have an impact," Rahul Gandhi said.

The meeting comes amid a continued standoff between the opposition and the government over the Pegasus snooping issue with the opposition demanding a discussion in Parliament and a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the matter. The government is, however, saying that this is a non-issue and does not want it to be discussed in Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)