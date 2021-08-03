'Most important thing in that we unite the voice of people': Rahul Gandhi at Opposition meeting

In a bid to present a united face on the Pegasus spyware issue, leaders of several opposition parties attended a breakfast meeting hosted by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club on Tuesday.

At the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the single most important thing, in his view, is to unite the voice of people.

"Single most important thing in my view is that we unite this force. The more this voice (of the people) unites, the more powerful this voice will become, the more difficult it'll become for BJP-RSS to suppress it," he said.