'Most important thing in that we unite the voice of people': Rahul Gandhi at Opposition meeting

In a bid to present a united face on the Pegasus spyware issue, leaders of several opposition parties attended a breakfast meeting hosted by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the Constitution Club on Tuesday.
At the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the single most important thing, in his view, is to unite the voice of people.
"Single most important thing in my view is that we unite this force. The more this voice (of the people) unites, the more powerful this voice will become, the more difficult it'll become for BJP-RSS to suppress it," he said.
Apart from around 100 MPs of the Congress, leaders of several opposition parties including Trinamool Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, CPI-M, CPI, RJD, National Conference, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and Samajwadi Party attended the meeting.
Leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, JKNC besides IUML, RSP, Kerala Congress (M) and Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) were also present at the meeting.
Trinamool Congress, which had skipped the last meeting of Opposition leaders by Gandhi, was also present at today's breakfast meet.
Besides Gandhi, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh were present at the meeting.
Leaders of 17 opposition parties were invited at the breakfast meeting, but the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did not attend.
The meeting comes amid a continued standoff between the opposition and the government over the Pegasus snooping issue with the opposition demanding a discussion in Parliament and a Supreme Court-monitored probe in the matter. The government is, however, saying that this is a non-issue and does not want it to be discussed in Parliament.
